NewGen Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. CAE accounts for approximately 1.8% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 875,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 284,420 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CAE by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CAE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 195,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,567. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

