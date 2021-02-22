Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 568,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,125. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

