Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NXPRF remained flat at $$87.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. Nexans has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

