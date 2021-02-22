NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $110.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,308 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

