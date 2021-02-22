NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $179,679.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,252.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,592,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $57.69 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

