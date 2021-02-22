NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $119,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $23.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

