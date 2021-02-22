NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 4,476 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 169.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.