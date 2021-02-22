NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 159.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $713.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Also, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

