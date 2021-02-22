NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 456.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Well were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $5,731,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $6,125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

American Well stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 in the last ninety days.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

