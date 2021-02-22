NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 176 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $65.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

