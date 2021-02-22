NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $49.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextCure by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextCure by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285,851 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NextCure by 263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.