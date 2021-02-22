Nexus (NXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.29 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 87.7% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $93.17 million and $50.29 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,810,244 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

