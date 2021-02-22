NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $49.16

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for approximately $49.16 or 0.00093679 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $772,162.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.56 or 0.00477441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00065503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00086890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00058202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00459996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00026914 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars.

