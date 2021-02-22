NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00.

NGL stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 370,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

