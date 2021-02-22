Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 6,475 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,068,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

IYJ stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,431 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

