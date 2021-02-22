Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

