Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,763,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,596 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

