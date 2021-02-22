Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,770 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 866,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.