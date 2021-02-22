Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 586 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $46.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

