Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,338 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

