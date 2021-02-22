Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,045 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $8,809,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after buying an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $262.15 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

