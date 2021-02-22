Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 44,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.60 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

