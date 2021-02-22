Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,509,000 after buying an additional 45,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $216,649,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after buying an additional 188,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,997,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $336.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $338.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

