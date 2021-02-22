Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,760 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

MGM opened at $36.42 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.