NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00057138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00755087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00039571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00060987 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.54 or 0.04390808 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.