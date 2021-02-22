North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Shares of NOA opened at C$15.90 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,839. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,032.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

