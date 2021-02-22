Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells C$97,200.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Stephen Hodgson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,880.

Shares of TSE:NDM opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.28. The firm has a market cap of C$514.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

