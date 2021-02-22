NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 449 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

