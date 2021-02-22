Northstar Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.