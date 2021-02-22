Northstar Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,976. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

