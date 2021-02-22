Northstar Group Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,981.03.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $60.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,353.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,939.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

