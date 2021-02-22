Northstar Group Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 824,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,721. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

