Northstar Group Inc. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,946. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

