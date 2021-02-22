Northstar Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $61.93. 643,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,697,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $251.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

