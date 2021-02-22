Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Buys $23,822.25 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $23,822.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $50,061.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 186,416 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 101,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NWBI. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.