Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,258,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 354,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 78,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

