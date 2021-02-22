Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 8,838 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

