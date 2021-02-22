Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $74.08 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

