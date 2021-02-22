NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Up 12%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price rose 12% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 1,647,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,287,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NOW by 3,719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after buying an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,117,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

