NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Down 6.8%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 5,256,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,878,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,030,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 112,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 613,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 57,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

