NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the third quarter of 2020, NuVasive experienced a faster-than-expected recovery from the impact of COVID-19. The results were primarily driven by a strong international growth. Surgical case volumes in key international markets like Japan and Germany and certain regions in the EU accelerated. However, others like the UK, Spain and certain countries in Latin America continue to recover at a much slower rate due to ongoing local COVID-19 impacts. The U.S. Surgical Support business experienced a slowdown in volumes due to the pandemic and NuVasive clinical services payer mix dynamics. The contraction in gross margin is concerning. The company is unable to provide any annual guidance, which raises apprehensions. Over the past six months, NuVasive has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

NuVasive stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $79.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

