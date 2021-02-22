NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $597.06 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $545.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.08.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

