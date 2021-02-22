Nyerium Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Nyerium has a market cap of $17,996.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,063,100 coins and its circulating supply is 32,178,472 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

