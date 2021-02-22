Oakmont Corp Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $593.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,088. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $367.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.08.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.46.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.