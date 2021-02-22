Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OAS stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

