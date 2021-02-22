Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Upgraded at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Obalon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

