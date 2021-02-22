OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $16,829.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,581.84 or 1.00151536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00137364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003676 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,348,733 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

