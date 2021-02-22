Omni Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00010898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $996,674.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.55 or 0.00381084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,163 coins and its circulating supply is 562,847 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

