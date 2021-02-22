OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,965. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.