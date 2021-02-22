OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Garmin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Garmin stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.